INTERVIEW | ‘No caste discrimination in matters of temple purity’

Guruvayur thantri Chennas Dinesan Namboothiripad has been in the service of the temple for the past 48 years. In a candid conversation with TNIE, he reflects on a range of issues–including the functioning of the Devaswom, controversy over Udayasthamana Pooja on Ekadashi, the shrine’s purification practices, entry of non-Hindus, and much more.

Excerpts

At Guruvayur, why is the idol Vishnu worshipped as Unnikannan?

My predecessors taught me to worship Lord Guruvayurappan in the form of ‘Virat Roopa’ (cosmic form).

Despite spending hours in long queues, a devotee gets only a few seconds to see Guruvayurappan. Yet, there’s a huge rush for darshan. What could be the reason?

It doesn’t matter how much time you pray. Once you enter the temple, you will feel peace of mind. Devotees tell me that they leave relaxed after visiting the temple. It is the charm of Guruvayurappan that attracts devotees. When entering the sanctum sanctorum for pooja, I too sometimes feel that divine bliss.

Recently, the temple banned offering tulsi garlands to the deity...

The tulsi available in the market is of poor quality and heavily sprayed with insecticides. Garland makers complain of itching while handling it. How can we offer such unhygienic substances to God?

How do you assess the quality of ingredients for pooja?

We conduct lab tests to assess quality of all ingredients. The oil we get in the market is adulterated. The walls have turned black due to the black smoke emanating from lamps. I have recommended to stop using gingelly oil and switch to ghee.