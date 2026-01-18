INTERVIEW | ‘No caste discrimination in matters of temple purity’

Guruvayur thantri Chennas Dinesan Namboothiripad has been in the service of the temple for the past 48 years. In a candid conversation with TNIE, he reflects on a range of issues–including the functioning of the Devaswom, controversy over Udayasthamana Pooja on Ekadashi, the shrine’s purification practices, entry of non-Hindus, and much more.
Excerpts
At Guruvayur, why is the idol Vishnu worshipped as Unnikannan?
My predecessors taught me to worship Lord Guruvayurappan in the form of ‘Virat Roopa’ (cosmic form).
Despite spending hours in long queues, a devotee gets only a few seconds to see Guruvayurappan. Yet, there’s a huge rush for darshan. What could be the reason?
It doesn’t matter how much time you pray. Once you enter the temple, you will feel peace of mind. Devotees tell me that they leave relaxed after visiting the temple. It is the charm of Guruvayurappan that attracts devotees. When entering the sanctum sanctorum for pooja, I too sometimes feel that divine bliss.
Recently, the temple banned offering tulsi garlands to the deity...
The tulsi available in the market is of poor quality and heavily sprayed with insecticides. Garland makers complain of itching while handling it. How can we offer such unhygienic substances to God?
How do you assess the quality of ingredients for pooja?
We conduct lab tests to assess quality of all ingredients. The oil we get in the market is adulterated. The walls have turned black due to the black smoke emanating from lamps. I have recommended to stop using gingelly oil and switch to ghee.
Don’t you get enough ghee and milk from the temple goshala?
Government institutions often face systemic problems; our goshala is no exception. A devotee from Tamil Nadu built a well-equipped goshala for the temple and offered to bring 50 cows and maintain it for two years. Meanwhile, the (Guruvayur) Devaswom shifted five temple-owned cows to the new premises, causing skirmishes between the goshala staff and the Devaswom.
Once the 50 cows arrive, the temple’s milk needs can be fully met. But the goshala remains non-functional, largely due to the Devaswom’s lack of interest. Improvements are possible only if politics is kept out of temple affairs. Nearly every Devaswom-managed institution is in disarray. Ten elephants have died in the past two years. The Devaswom hospital, launched to provide free medical care and medicines, is another example. Today, no medicines are available.
There is a proposal to build a super-speciality hospital, which I oppose though most support it. Reliance CMD Mukesh Ambani has donated Rs 15 crore. Instead of simply taking donations, the Devaswom should partner with Ambani—providing land or constructing the facility and handing it over to him for professional management.
This would ensure quality healthcare, benefiting both devotees and Devaswom employees. Every Devaswom institution—including English Medium School and guest houses like Panchajanyam and Kausthubham—operates at a loss. I don’t demand profit, but at the very least, they should cover their expenses.
What’s the reason for the current state of affairs in the Guruvayur Devaswom?
This is a systemic failure—our administration functions without accountability, and performance has worsened in recent times. In a government-managed system, no one feels responsible. A few months ago, a mahout failed to bring the elephant for seeveli because he was drunk. As a result, the ceremony had to be performed without the elephant. The mahout was suspended, but such disciplinary actions have little effect since salaries are not affected.
Is this because of political interference?
If they have devotion, they won’t do such things. They feel people throng the temple due to their service.
You have been conducting interviews for the post of melsanthi (chief priest). Do you think the new generation has the required knowledge in temple affairs?
Most of the candidates have only the basic knowledge for conducting poojas. As there are some books regarding thantra vidya, we are able to conduct kalasams.
Is there any unified structure for daily customs and practices followed by the temples in Kerala?
I accept there is no unity. There’s a difference of opinion between thantris and even priests. That’s the nature of the Hindu community itself.
What’s your opinion about institutions, like Thantra Vidya Peedom, that teach thantra vidya?
I had my lessons in thantra at the Aluva Thantra Vidya Peedom. I was a member of the first batch. All students who passed out from there are not thantris. But their services are needed for conducting rituals like kalasam. There are no talented youngsters in thantri families to shoulder the responsibility. Many of them learn only the basic poojas while taking over the responsibility.
What is thantram and who is a thantri?
A thantri is expected to transcend the physical and draw spiritual power through penance, earning the blessings of the Lord while performing poojas. He should be a sage in thought and practice. Today, such dedicated individuals are rare. Many who feel they cannot earn a livelihood through thantram choose other professions, leading to an erosion of traditional values. Land reforms caused many to lose their ancestral holdings, forcing them to seek alternative employment. Consequently, many young Brahmins have migrated and are now employed in the IT sector.
It is said Brahmin priests are not getting brides. Is that true?
Not just priests, we are not getting talented people for the post of thantri. The women of the new generation prefer men with white collar jobs. Good priests can earn a decent income. But the priest has to wake up at 3 am to start the temple rituals. They cannot avail a leave as it is difficult to get a substitute. There is a debate on appointing non-Brahmin priests. We are not against it. The recitation of the Vedas for generations enables Brahmins to acquire deep knowledge and purity of mind.
But the rituals followed by sacred groves and Parassini Madappura are different...
Our Puranas prescribe rituals and practices suited to different communities. In some temples, toddy is offered to the deity. Such practices have evolved from the social and cultural milieu of each community. In Kerala temples, payasam is offered as nivedyam, while in places like Jammu and Kashmir, it may be something entirely different, such as apples. There are also distinctive systems, like chathan seva, in Kerala. These forms of worship have developed over long periods. The Mahabharata even refers to a tribal priest who could kill by striking a person’s shadow, indicating the existence of practices like black magic.
There are allegations that Brahmins have changed the traditional practices of worship in Kerala...
In some traditions, blood is offered to the deity, while the Brahmin method uses guruthi. In olden Kerala, practices even included human sacrifice. Such differences in worship contributed to the system of chatur varnyam.
Does thantra permit women to perform poojas?
Women cannot perform rituals and practices during the menstruation period. They will have to keep away from the rituals for around 15 days a month. There is no restriction on learning thantra vidya. It is women who perform the poojas at Naga temples (Mannarasala and Pambummekkattu).
What’s your opinion on spiritualism that isn’t temple-centric?
A temple is essential for true spiritualism. Giving lectures is easy, but awakening the soul requires chanting mantras and prayers. Long visits to the temple and sustained prayer help one connect with God.
What’s wrong in permitting people from other faiths to enter the temple if they have true devotion?
Only people with devotion will visit temples. It is for the government to decide on such things.
People like Yesudas who are known for their devotion have been denied permission to enter the temple. Is that just?
Yesudas has not submitted any request before the Devaswom, seeking permission to enter the temple. Why should we invite a person who is not interested in visiting the temple? I agree he is a blessed singer. The Padmanabhaswamy temple authorities had invited him to visit the temple. Did he go?
But he went to Aranmula temple?
He didn’t go inside.
Only celebrities are denied permission. Many members of other communities enter the temple unnoticed...
Yes. Many non-Hindus visit the temple. Among celebrities, Yusufali Kecheri has visited and he was an ardent devotee.
But is it right to deny permission to a true devotee?
How can we identify a true devotee? Many nominal Hindus visit temples with other intentions. Our law bars entry to non-Hindus, and we must comply. In 2007, there was a controversy over the entry of Vayalar Ravi’s son, and the temple performed purification rites. My father was the thantri then. The Supreme Court has defined six religions, but when we asked which religion a child of a Hindu and a non-Hindu belongs to, we received no response.
Does the scriptures say that non-Hindus should not be allowed to enter temples?
There was no Hindu and non-Hindu in the olden times. The restrictions came when other religions started arriving.
The Supreme Court had directed to conduct Udayasthamana Pooja on Vrishchikam Ekadashi. What was the issue that triggered the controversy?
Udayasthamana Pooja is not part of the traditional temple rituals. My father’s elder brother, who was the thantri during my childhood, consulted scholars on this issue, and all agreed it was not a ritual. He had requested the Devaswom to take over the pooja. Even today, the Devaswom bears the expenses for Udayasthamana Pooja, while fees for actual rituals like Pantheeradi Pooja, which are temple rites, are not covered. If the scheduled date is inconvenient, the pooja can be shifted.
The claim that Vrishchikam Ekadashi is the installation day of Guruvayurappan is incorrect... Guruvayurappan has no installation day, as the deity was installed by the Devas. I conducted devaprasna and raasi to seek the deity’s opinion, which supported shifting Udayasthamana Pooja. The current schedule causes hardship to thousands of devotees. Allegations against the change come mainly from those who enjoy privileges for darshan.
Why doesn’t Guruvayur have a crowd management system like the one at Sabarimala?
For the past four years, I have been a member of the management committee. All these years, I have been pleading to streamline the queue system. We could have invited some experts from the IIT and asked them to suggest a queue system that can reduce the hardship of the devotees. But no action was taken.
What’s your suggestion to reduce the rush?
I think the escalator system will be effective. This will help reduce manpower for crowd management. There have been complaints about the rude behaviour of security guards. Or, we can build some passages on the eastern side. The East Nada has turned into a jail with railings placed all around. The Guruvayur Devaswom doesn’t have a vision for development.
The number of elephants at the temple is declining every year...
The temple management is unable to buy new elephants. The central law regarding elephant ownership should change. It is for the government to decide.
The Guruvayur Devaswom had 75 elephants, but it has dropped to 34...
The plight of elephants at Punnathur Kotta is appalling. I have stopped visiting the elephant camp, where the animals are lined up like devotees in a queue. Poomully Neelakanthan Namboodiripad, the renowned elephant expert known as Aram Thampuran, had advised my father that a captive elephant requires three acres of land. Acting on his advice, my father proposed purchasing 300 acres to develop an elephant park. That proposal still lies in files. After I joined the management committee, I submitted a revised proposal to acquire 100 acres for the elephants, but that too was ignored.
Elephants from Guruvayur are being taken to other temples for festivals. Is this the reason for health issues?
No. Elephants need to walk at least 20 km a day to stay healthy, as lack of exercise can cause serious issues like impaction. Being wild animals, they require a natural environment. In the forest, an elephant avoids the spot where it urinated for at least a week. At Punnathur Kotta, elephants are tethered at the same spot, turning the soil slushy with urine and dung.
The temple conducts seeveli every day by parading elephants. Is it necessary to have elephants for this ritual?
There may come a day when we won’t be able to parade elephants for seeveli. But I hope the issue will be solved. Personally, I feel we shouldn’t insist on such rituals if we cannot give elephants proper care.
Who should have the authority to administer an important pilgrimage destination like Guruvayur, politicians or the thantri?
In Guruvayur, the thantri is the final authority on temple affairs, but it is the administration’s responsibility to implement recommendations such as the purchase of temple articles. Often, my suggestions are not acted upon. We need a long-term vision to plan development for the next 100 years. The High Court had ordered the acquisition of land extending 100 metres around the temple, but nothing has been done. The town is overcrowded, leaving little space for development. ISKCON has expressed willingness to build a dining hall for 5,000 people if the Devaswom acquires the vacant land behind Annalakshmi Hall.
At Sabarimala, there have been allegations of gold theft. How are the offerings made to Guruvayur temple managed?
One key to the locker remained with my father until his death, while the other was with the administrator. The key my father held has now been handed over to Mallisseri Parameswaran Namboothiripad. Not a single gold flake will be lost. Around 500 kg of gold has been monetised under the RBI scheme, earning 2% interest, and can be returned at any time. The entire stock has been fully recorded. Recently, there was a proposal to sell the gold for an 8% return, which I opposed. The proposal was subsequently withdrawn.
Who could be responsible for the theft at Sabarimala?
I don’t know anything about that. I have read the news that the thantri has been arrested. But I’m not interested in such incidents. I care only for issues related to Guruvayur.
Recently, there was a controversy over a non-Hindu woman washing her feet in the temple pond? Is it against customs?
It is the temple pond of Guruvayurappan. We bathe in that pond before entering the temple to perform pooja. As per belief, it will be desecrated if members of other faiths enter. We have to repeat all poojas from the date of desecration after conducting purification rites. We performed purification rituals (punyaham) for the pond and repeated poojas for 12 days.
What’s the need to conduct purification if the urine of a baby falls inside the temple?
If a rat dies inside the temple, purification rituals must be performed. More often than children, it is the elders who accidentally urinate or vomit inside, while babies are usually in nappies. Whenever such incidents occur, we conduct the necessary purification rituals. In addition, monthly rituals are performed to address any desecration that may happen unnoticed.
What could be an ideal administration for the temple if we remove the Devaswom committee?
Avoiding political nomination will be beneficial to the temple. Now, the candidates who aspire to become a member of the Devaswom have to seek recommendation. And once he becomes a member, he will have to obey those who recommended him.
Can you recommend a model for such an administration?
The administration of Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir is said to be very effective. The members are nominated by the governor.
Does the employees’ union pose any challenge to the temple administration?
Whichever party comes to power, the union affiliated to the party will be strong. The board won’t be able to take any disciplinary action against members of that union.
The Supreme Court has ruled that thantri is the final word in temple affairs. Are you able to use your rights?
When it comes to temple rituals, the administration has always honoured my opinion. All decisions with regard to affairs within the temple premises should be taken according to the opinion of the thantri.
Do you perform the purification rituals according to the Thantra Samuchayam?
Yes, all rituals are conducted as per the texts. We have not violated the guidelines regarding the temple rituals.
There has been criticism that temple affairs are affected as non-believers are in charge. Is there any truth in it?
The (Devaswom) members do not interfere in the daily affairs of the temple. In my experience, the members have never objected to anything related to temple affairs.
But there are allegations that purity is linked to caste?
There is no caste discrimination when it comes to purity in temple affairs. When a priest proceeds to the sanctum sanctorum, no one, including Brahmins, should touch him.
What’s the reason for the ban on shirts inside the temple?
A devotee should wear only a single cloth while entering the temple. It is to receive the positive vibrations emanating from the deity. Even the melmundu (upper garment) shouldn’t be worn. In olden days, women also used to wear only a single cloth. Later, they started covering the chest. There have been restrictions on dressing at Guruvayur. The king of Bhutan couldn’t enter the temple as he couldn’t remove his upper garment.
