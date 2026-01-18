IUML: Not waiting for KC(M), will welcome party if it joins UDF

KOCHI: IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty on Saturday said the UDF is not pinning any hopes on KC(M) switching fronts, but would “welcome” the party if it chooses to return, stressing that the alliance’s stand is to accommodate ideologically aligned forces.

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of the UDF Industrial Conclave at Le Méridien in Kochi, Kunhalikutty said the recent election results showed there was no point in expecting a change in the stand of KC (M). “We are not waiting for them. We have only said that if they come, we will welcome them,” he said.

Kunhalikutty said the UDF had earlier taken a general decision that parties, individuals, and social groups in public life that share ideological compatibility can cooperate with the front, adding that such cooperation was already in place.

While clarifying there was no discussion within the UDF on KC (M)’s entry, he said the matter was widely discussed in Kerala. “When asked, we said they are a party that is in another front,” he said, adding that KC (M)’s stand, whatever it may be, would not affect the UDF.

His remarks assume significance amid reports that the IUML was keen on KC (M) rejoining the UDF fold, even as KC (M) chairman Jose K Mani reiterated after a steering committee meeting in Kottayam on Friday that the party would continue with the LDF and that the UDF chapter was “closed”.

The inaugural session of the conclave is expected to be attended by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, Kunhalikutty, C P John, P C Thomas and MP Hibi Eden, among others.