Kerala BJP chief Rajeev welcomes former CPM leader S Rajendran into party

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM leader and three-time MLA from Devikulam S Rajendran joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

He received membership from party state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar at a function held at the party headquarters here on Sunday.

CPI leader from Idukki Gurunathan and Santhosh, a former CPM worker, too received membership from Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Talking to media persons, Rajendran said he was not driven by electoral ambition.

"I have received an assurance from the BJP state president that the party will help to resolve the issues faced by people living in the highranges," he said. Rajendran said he suffered a lot from he was in the CPM though he never insulted that party.

As a legislator, Rajendran had represented the Devikulam assembly constituency in Idukki three times.

The BJP had been holding discussions with Rajendran for over a month. He had also served as the district committee member of the CPM.

Rajendran was not in good terms with the CPM leadership after he was suspended from the party in 2022.

The suspension was for the alleged attempt by Rajendran to A Raja who was picked by the CPM to replace Rajendran as assembly candidate.