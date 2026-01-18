Kerala extends subsistence allowance for Wayanad landslide victims till June 2026

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Extending relief to families hit by the Meppadi landslide, the state government has decided to continue the subsistence allowance for a further six months till June 2026 or until the completion of houses and handing over of keys whichever is earlier.

The order was issued by the State Disaster Management Department on Sunday.

As per the order, financial assistance of Rs 300 per day will continue to be paid from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to two persons in each affected family that lost its means of livelihood. In families with bedridden patients or members undergoing long-term treatment, an additional Rs 300 per day will be paid to one person from the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF).

The amount will be released only after obtaining an affidavit confirming that there is no other source of livelihood. The expenditure will be met from the available SDRF share and the remaining amount from the CMDRF.

Earlier, following the landslide that occurred on July 30, 2024, in wards 10, 11 and 12 of Meppadi grama panchayat, the government had sanctioned the subsistence assistance from the SDRF. The assistance was later extended up to 90 days and then for a further period of nine months.

The current extension has been ordered as the nine month period ended in December 2025. The District Collector of Wayanad reported that, as the rehabilitation project, Wayanad township construction has not yet been completed, the disaster-affected families are still living in government quarters and rented houses in different parts of the district.

The Collector also reported that families who lost their livelihoods continue to require subsistence assistance.