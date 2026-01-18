Kerala government’s nativity card proposal risks normalising exclusion, say experts

KOCHI: Kerala’s move to roll out a photo-based nativity card — pitched as a simpler, singular identity proof for accessing state services — has invited sharp criticism from migration researchers, who warn the proposal risks normalising exclusion and involves discreetly compiling a citizens registry in the name of administrative convenience.

The state government cleared the proposal late last month, proposing a permanent card to replace the existing nativity certificate. As per the plan, the card, to be issued by tahsildars, will serve as a beneficiary ID for welfare schemes. And, future versions may include chips and holograms, with the revenue department tasked with drafting the required legislation.

But migrant rights voices say the move carries implications far beyond paperwork — especially in a state where migrant labour is now central to construction, manufacturing, and services.

Dr Madhusudan Nag, senior researcher at the Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) Bhopal, said the nativity card proposal and the branding of migrants as “guest workers” clash with the spirit of a Constitution that ensures equal rights across the country.

“By terming migrants guest workers, the government is violating these guarantees,” Nag said. He cautioned that Kerala’s proposal could set a template for other states. “Tamil Nadu may be next in issuing such cards,” he said.

Among the direst warnings came from Benoy Peter, co-founder and executive director of the Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development (CMID), who said issuing nativity cards could end up creating a de facto registry of citizens. “When the cards are issued, a citizens registry is the outcome. This is what the Assam government is doing,” Benoy said, arguing that the logic of nativity is often used to single out “genuine citizens” from “illegal immigrants”.