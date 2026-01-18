Kochi On Flea.k transforms city into a creative bazaar

KOCHI: The city’s signature flea market, Kochi On Flea.k, returned this weekend, transforming the grounds at Chakola Mill in Kalamassery into a bustling hub of creativity and commerce. In its eighth year, the event has solidified its reputation as the go-to spot for homegrown brands and out-of-town artisans eager to engage with Kochi’s famously curious shoppers.

Local favourite Paul and Mike chocolates used the event as a live testing ground for new offerings – Instamart deliveries and a mall kiosk. “This is our home turf, and we wanted to see Kochi crowd’s excitement firsthand and get direct feedback,” said Tarun Jeen, part of the brand’s marketing team, adding, “The flea market has become a key space to connect with their customer base.”

But the event wasn’t just about established names. Shifa Sulthana travelled from Kozhikode with her crochet creations (Crochehook). “I’m looking forward to meeting my Kochi customers who had previously supported me from afar,” she said. Kochi On Flea.k is Shifa’s first flea market experience. “I’m loving it already,” she said.