Kochi On Flea.k transforms city into a creative bazaar

KOCHI: The city’s signature flea market, Kochi On Flea.k, returned this weekend, transforming the grounds at Chakola Mill in Kalamassery into a bustling hub of creativity and commerce. In its eighth year, the event has solidified its reputation as the go-to spot for homegrown brands and out-of-town artisans eager to engage with Kochi’s famously curious shoppers.
Local favourite Paul and Mike chocolates used the event as a live testing ground for new offerings – Instamart deliveries and a mall kiosk. “This is our home turf, and we wanted to see Kochi crowd’s excitement firsthand and get direct feedback,” said Tarun Jeen, part of the brand’s marketing team, adding, “The flea market has become a key space to connect with their customer base.”
But the event wasn’t just about established names. Shifa Sulthana travelled from Kozhikode with her crochet creations (Crochehook). “I’m looking forward to meeting my Kochi customers who had previously supported me from afar,” she said. Kochi On Flea.k is Shifa’s first flea market experience. “I’m loving it already,” she said.
Mumbai-based Meghana Hasabnis came specifically for the city’s reputation for embracing handmade, unique products. She has brought Rajasthani block-printed crafts to Kochi with her brand Assal.
“The crowd is fantastic. Everyone here at the flea market is open to new experiences. This is a great advantage for brands new and old,” said Meghana, who’s mulling expanding her eight-year-old brand.
Artist-illustrator Bhaghya Mathew, a longtime participant, noted how the market helped her turn a passion into a beloved local brand, Awkwerrrd. “The response I got during the market’s first edition gave me the confidence. Many others also echo a similar story,” she said.
First-timer Nithya Fenn and Asha Pulickal called the event the “mother of all flea markets” in Kochi. “On Flea.k has only just begun and even now there is an overpouring of crowd. It is only bound to get even more exciting as the weekend progresses,” they said.
Kochi On Flea.k runs from 3pm to 10pm and concludes on Sunday.