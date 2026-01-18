Quarantine can’t fade her colours as Kerala girl lands ‘A’ grade in Arabic poster design

THRISSUR/KASARAGOD: It has been packed halls, loud applause, and fierce competition all the way. But on Saturday, the school kalolsavam paused for a historic moment that didn’t require a stage.

From a quiet room in Kasaragod, Class 10 student Siya Fathima made history — becoming the first participant to compete virtually, after the general education department granted her special exemption considering her health condition. And she didn’t just show up — walking away with an ‘A’ grade in Arabic poster design.

A student of Padne MRVHSS, Siya had been advised strict quarantine after being diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease called vasculitis. The diagnosis came just two weeks ago, after months of uncertainty — marked by persistent body pain, extreme fatigue, and recurring fever — that drained the teenager of strength and answers.

“For the past two-and-a-half months we have been in and out of hospitals as medicines failed to cure her,” said Siya’s father Abdul Muneer, an autorickshaw driver. “Extensive tests confirmed vasculitis. Once a month, she is administered steroids, along with oral medicines.”

But while Siya’s body was being forced to slow down, her mind was racing in the opposite direction — towards Thrissur, where the kalolsavam was unfolding without her.

Unable to travel, Siya did what students of her generation do when doors don’t open easily: She sent a message. A WhatsApp note to General Education Minister V Sivankutty became her lifeline. The minister extended support, and soon, the system moved quickly to make sure a quarantine did not become a curtain call for talent.

On Saturday morning, Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) officials arrived at her home and set up the required arrangements for her to participate online.