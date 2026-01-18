R-Day invite ignites revival hopes in Kozhikode khadi weavers

KOZHIKODE: “I started weaving here 36 years ago alongside my mother and sisters. This khadi centre is more than a workplace; it is where my childhood memories live, and where I even spent my breaks while attending Plus Two,” recalls 50-year-old Kamala Shimjith, her voice reflecting a lifetime of dedication to a craft that is now receiving its due on the national stage.

Kamala and her colleague Shyamala, two veterans from Chemancherry Khadi Weaving Centre under the Kozhikode Sarvodaya Sangham, are preparing for the journey of a lifetime. They have been officially invited as special guests of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi.

Shyamala, 56, an expert in weaving Kuppadam ‘mundus’ (dhotis), is also excited. “We have our train tickets ready. It was just last month that we received the invitation to attend the programme. It brings me immense joy to know that not just our skill, but the unique weaving tradition of our village is reaching such heights through this recognition,” she said. The pair, accompanied by their families, will board a train to the capital on January 22.

For the women, who have spent over three-and-a-half decades hunched over wooden looms, the invitation is not just a personal milestone but also a revival of a fading traditional art form.

The duo specialises in the legendary ‘Kuppadam’ weave, a technique so intricate and demanding that Chemancherry remains the only production home in India for these specific sarees.