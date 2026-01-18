Sabarimala gold theft case: Ex-TDB member Sankar Das shifted to MCH

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) member K P Sankar Das, 85, who is in remand in connection with the Sabarimala gold theft case, was shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital for treatment on Saturday.

The order to transfer him from a private hospital to the MCH was issued on Friday by Kollam Vigilance Court judge C S Mohith. Though Das’ arrest was formally recorded around 7pm on Wednesday, the judge personally visited the hospital on Friday and completed the remand procedures there.

The court directed that the treatment currently being provided to Das should be continued at the MCH. After holding discussions with doctors, the judge obtained a detailed report on his medical condition and treatment. A separate report was also sought from the medical college authorities on the feasibility of providing the same treatment facilities.

Following this, the jail doctor’s medical examination report was also received. Based on all these reports and assessments, the court approved Das’ transfer to the MCH.