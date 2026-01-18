Venue hurdle hits PM Modi’s event in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Uncertainty prevailed over the venue of the proposed launch of four trains, including three new Amrit Bharat Sleeper service, for Kerala by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the state capital on January 23.

The railways’ plan to hold the event at Central Stadium has run into rough weather after the state government cited its inability to allot the venue owing to the preparations for the Republic Day celebrations to be held there on January 26.

“The Railways wanted to hold the Amrit Bharat train launch event at Central Stadium as it is one of the venues that had earlier got clearance from the Special Protection Group (SPG). However, rehearsals for the Republic Day parade will be on during the period and the state government has expressed its inability to allocate Central Stadium for the event,” said a railway official.

When the first Vande Bharat train for Kerala was launched by the PM in 2023, only a brief flag-off ceremony was carried out at the Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station with the official event being held at Central Stadium.