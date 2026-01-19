64th Kerala School Kalolsavam: Kannur strike gold

THRISSUR: Having become a stage for artistic expressions that transcended the boundaries of caste, creed and colour, and instilled emotions of love, care and responsibility among the younger generation, the 64th Kerala School Kalolsavam witnessed an exciting conclusion on Sunday with Kannur staving off a stiff challenge from Thrissur to walk away with the coveted Gold Cup. While the winners tallied 1,028 points, Thrissur finished a close second with 1,023 points.
Ace actor Mohanlal, the chief guest, added a touch of glamour to the valedictory function as students welcomed him with screams of ‘Laletta’.
Over a period of five days, thousands of people visited the state school arts festival’s 25 venues, absorbing each moment. The festival became a platform for students and teachers from various parts of the state to make new friends and at times rekindle old friendships.
The Student Police Cadets, National Service Scheme volunteers and National Cadets Corps coordinated the activities right from crowd managements to serving meals. A team of sanitation staff under Thrissur corporation worked day and night to keep the festival grounds clean.
Inaugurating the concluding ceremony, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan appreciated the state government for making arrangements for Siya Fathima, a Class 10 student quarantined in Kasaragod because of a health issue, to attend the festival virtually.
The Congress leader also raised concerns on the large number of youth migrating from Kerala, leaving the state as a home for senior citizens.
“It is a collective responsibility of all of us to make interventions to make the changes necessary for the upcoming generation to stay in Kerala. Let’s hope that the young artists who performed in the festival would one day grow up and stay in Kerala for the benefit of all of us,” he said.
Revenue Minister K Rajan presided over the event while Speaker A N Shamseer delivered the keynote address. Minister Sivankutty also spoke on the occasion.
“The education department has been planning to bring in effective changes to the state Kalolsavam manual and make it more modern and acceptable to the current generation. The department is also considering the setting up of arts training centres across Kerala, modelled on sports,” Sivankutty said.