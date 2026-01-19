64th Kerala School Kalolsavam: Kannur strike gold

THRISSUR: Having become a stage for artistic expressions that transcended the boundaries of caste, creed and colour, and instilled emotions of love, care and responsibility among the younger generation, the 64th Kerala School Kalolsavam witnessed an exciting conclusion on Sunday with Kannur staving off a stiff challenge from Thrissur to walk away with the coveted Gold Cup. While the winners tallied 1,028 points, Thrissur finished a close second with 1,023 points.

Ace actor Mohanlal, the chief guest, added a touch of glamour to the valedictory function as students welcomed him with screams of ‘Laletta’.

Over a period of five days, thousands of people visited the state school arts festival’s 25 venues, absorbing each moment. The festival became a platform for students and teachers from various parts of the state to make new friends and at times rekindle old friendships.

The Student Police Cadets, National Service Scheme volunteers and National Cadets Corps coordinated the activities right from crowd managements to serving meals. A team of sanitation staff under Thrissur corporation worked day and night to keep the festival grounds clean.

Inaugurating the concluding ceremony, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan appreciated the state government for making arrangements for Siya Fathima, a Class 10 student quarantined in Kasaragod because of a health issue, to attend the festival virtually.