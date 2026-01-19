Actor Mohanlal exhorts students not to confine artistic skills to cultural fest stages

THRISSUR: Actor Mohanlal on Sunday exhorted students at the concluding ceremony of the kalolsavam not to confine their artistic skills to cultural festival stages alone. “Let the artist in you remain awakened, and opportunities will follow.

The failures or victories on the stage are not important; participation alone matters,” he shared. Mohanlal also reminded the students that kalolsavam was an ulsavam (festival) and not a race.

“In the olden days, Kalolsavam was the only platform available for youngsters to showcase their talent. Even Malayalam cinema has benefited immensely from kalolsavam.

The likes of Manju Warrier, Navya Nair, K S Chithra and G Venugopal emerged through the youth festival,” he said. Mohanlal drew loud cheers when he quipped, “I have kept my moustache (meesha) twirled up for you children.”