Kerala begins Davos outreach at WEF 2026, pitches top Ease of Doing Business rank to global investors

KOCHI: Kerala on Monday began its engagement at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, with the state government projecting confidence in its improved investment climate and Ease of Doing Business performance.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve, who is leading the Kerala delegation for the second consecutive year, said the state’s participation at Davos is aimed at showcasing Kerala’s strengths and capabilities to the global community, while inviting international investors to explore opportunities in the state.

“Kerala currently stands first in India in the Ease of Doing Business rankings and we are proud to arrive in Davos carrying this achievement for the second consecutive time,” Rajeeve said in a social media post.

The Kerala delegation was received by Indian Ambassador to Switzerland Mridul Kumar. Chief Secretary Dr A Jayathilak, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) A P M Muhammed Hanish, Director of Industries and Commerce Vishnuraj, and other senior officials are part of the team and will hold meetings on the sidelines of the summit.

Rajeeve said the state’s recent investor outreach, including the Invest Kerala Global Summit, has strengthened international awareness about Kerala’s potential and its investor friendly ecosystem.

Through its presence at WEF 2026, the state aims to position Kerala as a destination for innovation, industry and sustainable growth, while expanding global partnerships and attracting fresh investments.

The 56th edition of the WEF Annual Meeting is being held in Davos from January 19 to 23.