Kerala’s industrial growth on steady path, says Minister Balagopal

KOCHI: State Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Sunday said manufacturing industries are crucial for India’s economic growth and asserted that Kerala is already witnessing steady progress in the industrial sector, with the government taking all possible steps to support industries.

He was speaking at the concluding session of the three-day India International Industrial Expo at Angamaly. The expo was organised by the Kerala State Small Industries Association (KSSIA) and Metromart, in collaboration with the Kerala Industries Department and the Union Ministry of MSME.

“Manufacturing industries are crucial for India. Kerala is already recording steady growth in the industrial sector, and the government is making all efforts to support industries,” Balagopal said.

Pointing to the role of technology-driven enterprises, he said, “Industries that are using new technologies have shown tremendous growth. Exhibitions like this are very important as they help introduce new technologies to our industries.”

Highlighting reforms in governance, the minister said Kerala has made major strides in improving the ease of doing business. “Kerala has gone a long way in ensuring ease of doing business. In the last 10 years, the state has achieved things that could not have been imagined earlier,” he said.