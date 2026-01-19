Kozhikode man takes own life after ‘social media trial’

KOZHIKODE: A 41-year-old sales manager from Govindapuram in Kozhikode district, Deepak U, was found dead in his home on Sunday, with his family and friends attributing his death to the mental trauma caused by a “social media trial”.
A preliminary police investigation revealed that Deepak took the extreme step allegedly after a video accusing him of sexual harassment on a public bus went viral. Kozhikode Medical College police have registered a case of unnatural death, amid rising calls for accountability against irresponsible digital shaming.
The incident in question took place last Friday when a woman passenger recorded and uploaded a video on social media, claiming Deepak had inappropriately touched her during a bus journey at Payyannur. Days later, she posted another video defending her action.
“I filmed the video because I was convinced that he touched my body with wrong intentions. I had informed the Vadakara police. The man saw me filming the video, after which he got off the bus and walked away quickly. I posted the video following this,” the woman said in the video. As the first video gained traction, her second video provided further details, which served to escalate the online vitriol directed at Deepak.
Saneesh, one of his friends, said, “I told him I would see him on Sunday and that we would discuss everything. He spoke calmly that night. When the girl posted a second video, he asked me to send it to him. Though I initially told him not to watch it and that we would talk in the morning, I sent it to him after he insisted. He didn’t reply after that.”
Saneesh emphasised that Deepak’s elderly parents were unaware of the digital storm until after his death. Deepak was found dead by neighbours after he failed to open the door to his room in the morning.
The backlash following Deepak’s suicide has been swift and severe. The fact that the woman had not filed a formal written complaint prior to his death has become a focal point of public criticism. Activist Rahul Easwar has officially petitioned the chief minister and the state police chief, demanding an investigation and legal action against the woman for bypassing legal procedures in favour of a social media trial.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)