Kozhikode man takes own life after ‘social media trial’

KOZHIKODE: A 41-year-old sales manager from Govindapuram in Kozhikode district, Deepak U, was found dead in his home on Sunday, with his family and friends attributing his death to the mental trauma caused by a “social media trial”.

A preliminary police investigation revealed that Deepak took the extreme step allegedly after a video accusing him of sexual harassment on a public bus went viral. Kozhikode Medical College police have registered a case of unnatural death, amid rising calls for accountability against irresponsible digital shaming.

The incident in question took place last Friday when a woman passenger recorded and uploaded a video on social media, claiming Deepak had inappropriately touched her during a bus journey at Payyannur. Days later, she posted another video defending her action.

“I filmed the video because I was convinced that he touched my body with wrong intentions. I had informed the Vadakara police. The man saw me filming the video, after which he got off the bus and walked away quickly. I posted the video following this,” the woman said in the video. As the first video gained traction, her second video provided further details, which served to escalate the online vitriol directed at Deepak.