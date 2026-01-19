New shipyard set to come up at Ponnani port in Kerala

MALAPPURAM: In a significant boost to the development of the Malabar region, a major shipyard project is set to come up at Ponnani Port.

The shipyard will be established on 29 acres of land on the western side of the Ponnani Fishing Harbour, under the jurisdiction of the Kerala Maritime Board. With this, Ponnani will host the state’s second shipyard after Kochi, to be developed under a public-private partnership model.

A shipbuilding-related training institution will also be launched as part of the project. Once the shipyard becomes operational, cargo movement through the port is expected to begin. The tender process for the project has already been completed, and the contract signing is scheduled to take place within the next two weeks.

The first phase will focus on the construction of small vessels. As part of this phase, a wharf will be built at the estuary near the old Jankar Jetty close to the breakwater. Plans are in place to expand the facility in the second phase to include the construction of large ships. The project is expected to generate around 1,000 new employment opportunities.

MLA P Nandakumar said the project would mark a major leap in Ponnani’s development and called for strong local support.

“In the first phase, a system to build small ships will be set up at a cost of Rs 200 crore. In the second phase, a large shipyard with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore is being planned. With the implementation of this project, the face of Malabar will change,” he said.

Meanwhile, a meeting chaired by the district collector has decided to provide alternative facilities on the eastern side of the harbour for fishermen operating in the area earmarked for the shipyard.