NSS, SNDP supremos lash out at VD Satheesan, stress need for unity

KOTTAYAM: In a setback for the UDF, especially Congress, ahead of the assembly elections, heads of two influential Hindu community organisations — the Nair Service Society (NSS) and Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam — lashed out at Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on the same day.

The statements by NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair and SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan on Sunday are being seen as a blow to the UDF, which, buoyed by the success in December’s local body polls, is gearing up for the assembly election under Satheesan’s leadership.

The leaders also alluded to the necessity of Nair-Ezhava unity in Kerala, a move interpreted as an indirect response to a possible minority consolidation in the elections.

Nair alleged that the Congress had let Satheesan ‘loose’. “Does Congress have a president? Why does Satheesan respond to every issue? He is commenting on everything by making the president look like a pawn,” he said.

Vellappally said Satheesan had been calling him a communalist while himself aligning with Jamaat-e-Islami and Muslim League.