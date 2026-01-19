Wine market booming; Bevco sales cross 2L cases

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It is no secret that alcohol occupies a visible place in Kerala’s social life. While the most preferred drinks among the tipplers in the state are whiskey, rum, brandy, and beer, the ‘gentle’ wine is rapidly, and often quietly, expanding its footprint within the broader alcoholic beverage market.

The sales figures of the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) show that there has been a significant rise in wine consumption in recent years. Bevco sold over two lakh cases of wine in the past two financial years -- 2.34 lakh cases (21.14 lakh litres) in 2024-25 and 2.33 lakh cases (21 lakh litres ) in 2023-24.

The sales volume of foreign-made wine was 2,969 cases (26,721 litres) and 2,536 cases (22,824 litres) in these years. Sales of Indian wine first crossed the two lakh cases mark in 2023-24. Average sales in the previous two years was 1.5 lakh cases (13.50 lakh litres). Opening of premium outlets and modernisation of others are among the reasons for the surge in sales, according to Harshita Attaluri, the Bevco managing director.

“From messy shops, Bevco outlets have transformed into tidy places with better display of products. Eighty-five per cent of our outlets are self-help shops, along with the standard model, where customers walk in and pick the brand of their choice,” she said.