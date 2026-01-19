Woman engineer of Kerala Road Fund Board attacked during duty

KOLLAM: A woman engineer of the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) was attacked while on night duty during tarring work under a KIIFB project at Vettamukku-Thamarakkulam around 10pm on Saturday at Sasthamcotta-Anjilimoodu main road.

The police have arrested Bibin Lantil Rojan, 32, native of Manakkara, in this connection with the incident.

The incident involved a seven member all-women team led by a KRFB assistant executive engineer, who was supervising tarring work. According to the complaint, the accused drove a jeep past traffic control arrangements and entered the stretch where work was under way. Bibin reportedly got out of the vehicle, created disturbance and allegedly caught hold of the assistant executive engineer when she attempted to record the scene on her mobile phone.

The police arrived at the spot but allegedly left after asking them to submit a written complaint. After submitting the complaint, the women officials returned to the work site, completed the tarring work and left only in the morning.

The engineers had alleged that when they later contacted the police over the phone, they were advised to resolve the issue through talks with the accused. However, Bibin was later arrested in the evening.