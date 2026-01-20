Bharathapuzha glows as Kashi pandits lead first river aarti in Kerala

MALAPPURAM: With lamps rising in unison and mantras echoing along the riverbank, Bharathapuzha witnessed an unprecedented moment on Monday as pandits from Kashi performed a ceremonial river aarti for the first time in Kerala.

Though Bharathapuzha has been central in the spiritual landscape of Kerala since ancient times, there has never been a regular evening aarti performed on a public platform where the river itself is considered a deity. Through Nila Aarti, the river itself becomes the idol of worship.

The presence of seven pandits at Dashashwamedha Ghat lends authenticity and spiritual solemnity to this ceremony. The classical style of the Ganga Aarti in Kashi is reflected in the calm flow of Bharathapuzha, with coordinated dances of lights, with the sound of conch shells and chanting of mantras.

“The fact that the aarti is held at traditional bathing places and ancestral karma centres commemorates the life cycle of the river and the divine presence together. The ceremonies are arranged in a manner that preserves the spiritual beauty of Kerala and is in keeping with local worship styles.

In the context of the environmental challenges facing Bharathapuzha, Nila Aarti has a strong social message along with spirituality, said Maghamaha Mahotsavam coordinator K Kesavadas. “The aim is to instill in the community the awareness that by worshipping the river, it is also a spiritual obligation to protect the river.”