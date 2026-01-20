BJP to take out march against Kadakampally

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid strong speculation that former Union Minister V Muraleedharan may contest the assembly polls from the Kazhakkoottam constituency, the senior BJP leader will lead a protest march on Tuesday against the sitting MLA and former Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran in connection with the Sabarimala gold theft case. The march, scheduled to begin at 11 am, is expected to see the participation from senior leaders of the BJP’s Thiruvananthapuram city district committee.

“More protests will be held in the coming days, at the residences and offices of A Padmakumar, Adoor Prakash and Priyanka Gandhi. Yuva Morcha will also stage a protest at the legislative sssembly on January 21. Further steps against this ‘kuruva’ gang will be announced this later week itself,” a party official said.

Meanwhile, the Sangh Parivar too has decided to escalate the issue with the Sabarimala Samrakshana Samiti staging a dharana before the Secretariat on Monday, demanding a CBI probe into the issue. The protest was inaugurated by Vishwa Hindu Parishad international president Alok Kumar and witnessed participation from Hindu Aikyavedi, Sabarimala Karma Samiti, Kshethra Samrakshana Samiti and Ayyappa Seva Samajam.