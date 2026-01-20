False promises, failing relations, fatal trap: Inside Kochi’s widening drug web

KOCHI: At just 19, Aditya’s body had begun to fail him. His teeth had fallen out, his hands trembled uncontrollably, and doctors said he was in the final phase of his life. Once a bright student who cleared his Plus Two in flying colours, Aditya did not know much about the whereabouts or identity of the person who supplied the ethylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) that gradually destroyed him.

Aditya began using the drug on the advice of a young man who claimed the pills would improve memory and concentration. The promise proved fatal.

After failing to crack the NEET examination twice, Aditya joined coaching classes. Around that time, his parents noticed drastic changes in his behaviour: Frequent bouts of anger over trivial issues, unexplained expenses, and withdrawal from family life. Friends of his parents suggested counselling, and medical tests later confirmed their worst fear.

“We failed to notice the changes at the beginning. That is our biggest regret as parents,” his mother Kavitha told TNIE with folded hands. Fearing social stigma and the impact on their daughter’s future, the family told relatives and neighbours that Aditya was suffering from terminal cancer. “Even close family members are unaware of what really happened to our boy,” she said.

His father Mohan said their busy lives prevented them from understanding what their son was going through. The couple now plans to move to another city after Aditya passes away, in the hope that it will free them from the heartbreaking memories.

The invisible supplier

TNIE attempted to trace the source of the MDMA supplied to Aditya, but the effort ran into an expected wall. Like most addicted drug users, Aditya knew only an immediate contact and nothing about the larger network behind the supply.