KSRTC to digitise land assets across Kerala, targets encroachment-free future

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has announced a major initiative to modernise the management of its land assets across the state. Apart from its bus operations, KSRTC owns depots, workshops, terminals and office complexes, many located in prime urban centres. However, several of these properties lack updated digital records or accurate maps, making them vulnerable to mismanagement and encroachment.

To address this, KSRTC plans to create a comprehensive, geo-referenced digital inventory of all its land assets, accessible to officials at the click of a button. The corporation is estimated to own around 600 acres of land spread across 93 units in key locations across the state.

Officials said a GIS-based Land Information Management System (LIMS) will be developed to enable real-time access to property details for monitoring, planning and decision-making. By integrating land records, legal documents and cadastral maps into a single digital platform, KSRTC aims to ensure transparency, efficiency and long-term protection of its estate.

“This is a crucial step to safeguard KSRTC’s assets and ensure that our land holdings are properly documented and professionally managed,” a senior official said.