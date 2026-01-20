KSRTC to digitise land assets across Kerala, targets encroachment-free future

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has announced a major initiative to modernise the management of its land assets across the state. Apart from its bus operations, KSRTC owns depots, workshops, terminals and office complexes, many located in prime urban centres. However, several of these properties lack updated digital records or accurate maps, making them vulnerable to mismanagement and encroachment.
To address this, KSRTC plans to create a comprehensive, geo-referenced digital inventory of all its land assets, accessible to officials at the click of a button. The corporation is estimated to own around 600 acres of land spread across 93 units in key locations across the state.
Officials said a GIS-based Land Information Management System (LIMS) will be developed to enable real-time access to property details for monitoring, planning and decision-making. By integrating land records, legal documents and cadastral maps into a single digital platform, KSRTC aims to ensure transparency, efficiency and long-term protection of its estate.
“This is a crucial step to safeguard KSRTC’s assets and ensure that our land holdings are properly documented and professionally managed,” a senior official said.
Agencies with technical expertise will carry out surveys using GPS, drones and other advanced equipment to record geo-coordinates, boundary features and land usage. They will collect ownership and possession records, prepare base maps and digital overlays, and create data layers in standard GIS formats. A secure web-based application will be deployed to visualise land parcels, monitor utilisation and generate analytical reports.
Officials said the system would also help address encroachment, a persistent problem for the corporation. “Encroachment has been a serious issue in several locations. With accurate mapping and digital alerts, we will be able to act swiftly and decisively,” another official noted.
The platform will be integrated with KSRTC’s existing estate management modules and will include technical support, training and maintenance for a period of five years. “Just as we are upgrading our fleet and services, we are now strengthening the foundation of the organisation by securing our land assets. This initiative will give us the clarity and confidence to plan for the future,” the official said.
The project will be implemented in phases, with surveys and mapping scheduled to begin later this year. KSRTC believes the initiative will mark a turning point in its estate management practices and help unlock the full potential of its land resources.