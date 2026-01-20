Minister Saji Cherian’s statement on communal polarisation in civic polls kicks up row

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as his remark kicked up a row, Fisheries and Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian on Monday defended his statement on the election results in Malappuram district panchayat and Kasaragod municipal council. He said his words were twisted and misinterpreted to create confusion among people.

On Sunday, Cherian had said that communal polarisation was evident in the recently held elections to local self-government institutions. It can be understood from the names of the candidates who won in the elections held to the Malappuram district panchayat and Kasaragod municipality.

Cherian said that the CPM, which stood for secularism, could win only one of the total 39 seats in the Kasaragod municipality. While the Congress won two seats, the IUML secured 22 seats in Muslim-dominated areas. The BJP which played the communal card got 12 seats in Hindu-dominated areas. “This situation should not have happened. The communalism promoted by the RSS should be resisted. It cannot be countered with minority communalism but by strengthening the LDF. What happened in Kasaragod should not be repeated in other places,” he said.

Saji Cherian criticised the Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan for his remarks against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the valedictory of the Kerala Yathra led by Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar.

The CM had always stood with the minorities. Kerala never witnessed a communal riot under Left rule, he said. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala described Saji Cherian’s remarks as dangerous. He said the CPM was aiming communal polarisation and the party was playing communal card in elections. Meanwhile, Satheesan criticised the chief minister for supporting Saji Cherian.

“CPM leaders A K Balan and Saji Cherian made dangerous statements with the knowledge of CM. The minister has made a statement that would fan communal hatred. The CPM is treading the Sangh Parivar way to divide people to reap political dividends. The CM is supporting it. The CM had defended Balan’s remarks,” Satheesan said.

According to Satheesan it was the first time in the history of the state that a minister made an open call to examine the religion of people who win elections.

“How cruel? This will take Kerala to a dangerous level,” he said. Satheesan said he was ready to face the consequences for opposing communalism.