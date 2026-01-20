Samastha, League flay Minister Saji Cherian over ‘communal’ remarks

KOZHIKODE: Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian is facing mounting political backlash following his controversial remarks that allegedly linked electoral outcomes to religious and community-based voting patterns. Religious organisations and opposition parties have accused the ruling CPM-led LDF of attempting a deliberate and calculated move to create religious polarisation ahead of the upcoming elections.

Samastha Kerala Jam’iyyathul Ulama lashed out at the minister, stating that the attempt to polarise voters on religious lines was planned well in advance. Samastha leaders said the narrative originated with SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan, passed through senior CPM leader A K Balan, and has now culminated in statements made by Minister Saji Cherian.

Samastha leader Sathar Panthaloor said the minister’s remarks were destroying Kerala’s culture of social harmony and coexistence. Panthaloor said CPM state secretary M V Govindan should clarify whether Saji Cherian’s remarks reflect the official party position.

Meanwhile, the Muslim League intensified its criticism of both Minister Saji Cherian and the CPM. “Creating communal polarisation for a handful of votes is not the Muslim League’s objective. We have the courage to ask for votes while maintaining communal harmony. Those who lack that confidence are trying to spoil the atmosphere by making reckless statements,” League president Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal said.

Senior Muslim League leader P K Kunhalikutty said the remarks revealed a deep lack of confidence within the government and the Left front. Kunhalikutty pointed out that the Left has repeatedly tried different political strategies, first playing a “minority card” in the assembly elections and later a “majority card” in the local body elections, but failed to benefit from either. “Communalism will not sell in Kerala,” he said.