Social media trial: Woman who uploaded video booked in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: What began as a social media post has now escalated into a major legal and human rights controversy in Kozhikode. After the family of Deepak -- a 42-year-old man from Govindapuram who died by suicide days after a video accusing him of sexual misconduct went viral -- moved top authorities demanding an exhaustive probe into his death, the police have slapped non-bailable charges against the woman who uploaded the content.
Based on a complaint filed by Deepak’s mother K Kanyaka, the Medical College police registered the case on Monday against the 35-year-old content creator, invoking section 108 (abetment of suicide) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), for posting a defamatory video on social media. Earlier, Deepak’s family had written to the chief minister, the state and district police chiefs, and the district collector, seeking justice. Subsequently, the police have also recorded the statement of the family.
The incident related to the case happened last Friday, when the woman uploaded a video on Instagram, accusing Deepak of sexually harassing her while travelling on a private bus in Kannur district. The clip spread rapidly across social media platforms, drawing intense public scrutiny and online debate. Within days of the video going viral, Deepak was found hanging in his house at Govindapuram early on Sunday.
The police, having earlier registered a case of unnatural death, said that further legal action would depend on the findings of a preliminary inquiry. Relatives of the deceased allege that Deepak was subjected to relentless public humiliation due to what they describe as a false and defamatory accusation. They have also approached the chief minister, besides the police top brass, demanding that a murder charge be registered against the woman who circulated the video.
“This is not a mere suicide; this is a death caused by character assassination,” said Deepak’s father. “My son did nothing wrong. He was publicly branded a criminal. He could not live with that shame. We lost our only son.”
His mother, Kanyaka, speaking through tears, recalled how her son’s behaviour changed after the video surfaced. “He stopped eating and hardly spoke. He was innocent and gentle by nature. He could not bear the humiliation. No mother should ever go through this pain,” she said, demanding justice.
Close friends said Deepak was mentally shattered after learning about the viral clip. His cousin, Saneesh Krishnan, said the Rural SP has assured the family of a thorough investigation. He further said Deepak repeatedly maintained his innocence. “Overnight, social media turned him into a criminal. He was terrified and emotionally exhausted. He kept saying he had not misbehaved with anyone,” Saneesh said.
Asgar Ali, a close friend, revealed that Deepak was considering legal action against the woman. “I was the one who first informed him about the video. He was shocked and said he had no memory of any such incident. On Saturday night, he told me we should meet a lawyer and file a complaint because he was confident he was innocent,” Asgar said, urging police to act before the woman leaves the country.
Deepak had been working for the past seven years at Mudra Impex, a textile firm in Kozhikode. The company’s owner, Prasad, described him as a dedicated and disciplined employee. He added that after the video went viral, many people had posted supportive comments under it. “I planned to meet Deepak the next day to show him that society was not against him. Unfortunately, the pain he was carrying was far deeper,” he said.
The woman continued to stand by her allegations even after Deepak’s death, claiming she had informed the Vadakara police. However, the Vadakara inspector publicly denied receiving any complaint. “We have no record of such a complaint,” the officer clarified.