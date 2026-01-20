Social media trial: Woman who uploaded video booked in Kerala

“This is not a mere suicide; this is a death caused by character assassination,” said Deepak’s father. “My son did nothing wrong. He was publicly branded a criminal. He could not live with that shame. We lost our only son.”

His mother, Kanyaka, speaking through tears, recalled how her son’s behaviour changed after the video surfaced. “He stopped eating and hardly spoke. He was innocent and gentle by nature. He could not bear the humiliation. No mother should ever go through this pain,” she said, demanding justice.

Close friends said Deepak was mentally shattered after learning about the viral clip. His cousin, Saneesh Krishnan, said the Rural SP has assured the family of a thorough investigation. He further said Deepak repeatedly maintained his innocence. “Overnight, social media turned him into a criminal. He was terrified and emotionally exhausted. He kept saying he had not misbehaved with anyone,” Saneesh said.

Asgar Ali, a close friend, revealed that Deepak was considering legal action against the woman. “I was the one who first informed him about the video. He was shocked and said he had no memory of any such incident. On Saturday night, he told me we should meet a lawyer and file a complaint because he was confident he was innocent,” Asgar said, urging police to act before the woman leaves the country.

Deepak had been working for the past seven years at Mudra Impex, a textile firm in Kozhikode. The company’s owner, Prasad, described him as a dedicated and disciplined employee. He added that after the video went viral, many people had posted supportive comments under it. “I planned to meet Deepak the next day to show him that society was not against him. Unfortunately, the pain he was carrying was far deeper,” he said.

The woman continued to stand by her allegations even after Deepak’s death, claiming she had informed the Vadakara police. However, the Vadakara inspector publicly denied receiving any complaint. “We have no record of such a complaint,” the officer clarified.