At Davos, Kerala pitches itself as future-ready investment hub

KOCHI: The Kerala stall at the World Economic Forum (WEF) is attracting attention from global industry leaders. Industries Minister P Rajeeve, who led Kerala’s high-profile delegation to the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, had a series of engagements with industry stakeholders from around the world, focusing on significant investment opportunities in the state across various verticals.

During his engagements with industry leaders, the minister said that Kerala has emerged as a preferred destination for future-ready investments, powered by policy stability, digital governance, and a highly skilled workforce.

In his meeting with Malgorzata Mroczkowska-Horne, Director General of the Polish Confederation Lewiatan, Rajeeve explored the possibility of building economic cooperation between Poland and Kerala.