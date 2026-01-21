Kerala

At Davos, Kerala pitches itself as future-ready investment hub

In his meeting with Malgorzata Mroczkowska-Horne, Director General of the Polish Confederation Lewiatan, Rajeeve explored the possibility of building economic cooperation between Poland and Kerala.
Minister P Rajeeve and Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) A P M Mohammed Hanish meeting Malgorzata Mroczkowska-Horne, Director General of the Polish Confederation Lewiatan on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos
Minister P Rajeeve and Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) A P M Mohammed Hanish meeting Malgorzata Mroczkowska-Horne, Director General of the Polish Confederation Lewiatan on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos
Express News Service
KOCHI: The Kerala stall at the World Economic Forum (WEF) is attracting attention from global industry leaders. Industries Minister P Rajeeve, who led Kerala’s high-profile delegation to the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, had a series of engagements with industry stakeholders from around the world, focusing on significant investment opportunities in the state across various verticals.

During his engagements with industry leaders, the minister said that Kerala has emerged as a preferred destination for future-ready investments, powered by policy stability, digital governance, and a highly skilled workforce.

World Economic Forum
Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve

