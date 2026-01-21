Death shines spotlight on video vigilantism

KOCHI: The death of a Kozhikode man after a video allegedly showing him misbehaving with a woman was circulated on social media has reignited a critical legal and ethical debate on the limits of recording and sharing videos of alleged offences in public spaces.

Legal experts stress that while recording a crime is not illegal, public dissemination of such footage can invite serious legal consequences, particularly when it leads to reputational damage or amounts to a public trial.

According to senior lawyers, a witness or victim can record a crime. For instance, if a bystander comes across a violent assault, filming it to preserve evidence is permissible. Those committing the offence cannot lawfully demand that the recording be stopped. Such material may be submitted to the police or other competent authorities to initiate criminal proceedings.

“In general, no person has the right to infringe upon the privacy of others. However, if a violation of law is taking place and someone records it, such recording is acceptable, as it can form the basis for action by the appropriate authorities. What must be clearly understood is that no individual can take the law into their own hands,” said senior lawyer and rights activist Sandhya Raju.