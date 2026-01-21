Deepak suicide: Police yet to track down accused woman

KOZHIKODE: The investigation into the suicide of 41-year-old Deepak, a resident of Govindapuram, has entered a crucial phase as the Medical College Police are intensifying their efforts to track down the accused, Shimjitha Musthafa. Following the registration of a case under non-bailable Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for abetment of suicide, Shimjitha, a former panchayat member and political activist, has reportedly gone into hiding. Police are currently monitoring state borders and are considering the issuance of a lookout notice amid concerns that she may attempt to flee the country.

Deepak, a sales manager, was found dead in his home on Sunday morning, a tragedy his family and friends attribute to the mental trauma caused by a ‘social media trial’ after a video accusing him of sexual harassment on a public bus went viral. The incident began last Friday when his fellow passenger Shimjitha recorded and uploaded a video on social media claiming Deepak had touched her inappropriately during a bus journey at Payyannur.

The probe is now heavily focused on digital evidence and eyewitness accounts to ascertain the truth behind the allegations that led to Deepak’s death. Investigators have already secured CCTV footage from the bus in which the alleged incident occurred.

Preliminary findings suggest that the videos Shimjitha circulated on Instagram were edited versions of the actual events. To uncover the full truth, the police are attempting to recover the original, unedited footage and have sought the assistance of cyber experts to retrieve data from the accused’s social media accounts, as she had deleted the controversial posts before going into hiding.

The current status of the investigation also involves cross-verifying Shimjitha’s previous statements.