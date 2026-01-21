Elamakkara accident: Girl knocked down by careless opening of van door, not speeding car

KOCHI: What was initially suspected to have been an accident caused by a speeding car, leading to a 16-year-old schoolgirl suffering grievous injuries, has turned out to be the result of a driver carelessly opening the door of a school van parked on the roadside in Elamakkara.

After a detailed probe by the Elamakkara police -- aided by newly recovered CCTV footage -- revealed the exact cause of the accident, the van driver, Raji (54), a resident of Subash Nagar, was taken into custody and later released on notice after her statement was recorded, a source with the Kochi city police said.

Initially, a car seen in CCTV footage was suspected to have hit the student, especially as the car was seen slowing down briefly after the incident -- which happened around 3.40 pm on Thursday -- before driving away. However, after the vehicle was traced and its occupants interrogated, they told the police that they had not hit the girl and had only slowed down on noticing the accident.

The probe later confirmed that the door of the van struck the girl’s bicycle, causing her to lose control and fall on the road, the official said.