Governor Rajendra Arlekar defends omissions amid assembly row

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Terming as “needless” the controversy over the policy address in the assembly, sources close to Governor Rajendra Arlekar said he had read out the version of the address which the government had initially assured would be amended as per his suggestions but later backtracked.

A top source in the Lok Bhavan told TNIE that when the text of the policy address reached the governor, he had suggested certain amendments to the chief secretary’s office.

The government reportedly conveyed that the governor was free to make suitable changes to the address and even suggested that an amended text would be sent. However, the same policy address was sent to the governor just hours before the assembly session.