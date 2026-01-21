Governor Rajendra Arlekar defends omissions amid assembly row

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Terming as “needless” the controversy over the policy address in the assembly, sources close to Governor Rajendra Arlekar said he had read out the version of the address which the government had initially assured would be amended as per his suggestions but later backtracked.
A top source in the Lok Bhavan told TNIE that when the text of the policy address reached the governor, he had suggested certain amendments to the chief secretary’s office.
The government reportedly conveyed that the governor was free to make suitable changes to the address and even suggested that an amended text would be sent. However, the same policy address was sent to the governor just hours before the assembly session.
He was left with no other choice but to replace words that were highly critical of not only the Centre but also his own office,” the source said. The address stated that bills passed by state legislatures have remained pending for “prolonged periods,” which was seen as an indirect criticism of the Lok Bhavan.
“The policy address had erroneously mentioned that the state government’s ongoing case in the Supreme Court on bills pending gubernatorial assent has been referred to a Constitution Bench. As it was factually incorrect, the governor skipped the portion entirely,” the source said.
Also, the governor had suggested that words highly critical of the Union government should be amended. Arlekar had suggested replacing the words “a series of adverse Union government actions that undermine the constitutional principles of fiscal federalism” with the words “curtailment of advances”. However, the governor’s suggestions were not complied with when the text of the policy address was again sent to him, the source added.
The Opposition also joined the issue with its leader V D Satheesan launching a scathing attack on the governors’ address in the Assembly, calling it a speech “filled with falsehoods and half-truths.”
Satheesan also ridiculed the chief minister’s criticism of the centre, saying it was motivated by the approaching Assembly elections. “Whenever the government is in crisis, clashes erupt between the governor and the government, only to be settled later,” Satheesan remarked.