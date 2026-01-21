If CM Vijayan joins NDA, Kerala will receive more funds: Union Minister Athawale

KANNUR: Union Minister of State Ramdas Bandu Athawale on Wednesday suggested that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should join the BJP-led NDA so that more funds can come to the state from the Centre.

The Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said that if Vijayan joins the NDA it would be a "revolutionary" move and "definitely more money will come to Kerala."

He said that the money can be used for the development of the state and that "Narendra Modi will give a big package to Kerala also."