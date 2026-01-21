INS Sudarshini begins global voyage to showcase India’s maritime prowess

KOCHI: The skies were clear, the wind was fine and the sea calm. As Southern Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice-Admiral Sameer Saxena waved the flag, INS Sudarshini raised the sails and the sailors climbed up the masts for the ceremonial salute.
As the three-masted barque unfurled her sails, the Naval band played a tribute. Sudarshini slowly moved out of the dock. Students from the Navy School waved the Tricolour and Navy officials clapped, wishing it a smooth sail. The huge Tricolour on board fluttered in the wind, filling chests with pride. Two tugs escorted the sailors to the estuary as a Navy helicopter performed low attitude fly pasts wishing the sailors success.
It was the start of Lokayan 26, INS Sudarshini’s 10-month-long transoceanic expedition. The vessel will cover 22,000 nautical miles, calling at 18 ports in 13 countries, showcasing Indian Navy’s far reaching capabilities, maritime heritage and traditional seamanship.
The highlight of the expedition will be participation in two premier tall-ship festivals, the Escale a Sete in France and SAIL 250 in New York where the US Navy will host an International Fleet Review on July 4, featuring ships from 30 countries to mark the 250th anniversary of the declaration of Independence. Over 200 trainees from the Indian Navy and Coast Guard will gain intensive hands-on training in long-range ocean navigation, tall-ship operations and cross-navy collaborations during the expedition.
“The objectives include strengthening ties with friendly nations, spread the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kudumbakam (The world is one) and to demonstrate India’s maritime capabilities.
The 10-month deployment will help our seamen understand the maritime environment, diverse weather phenomena and the changing sea conditions. This will equip them to encounter any challenge at sea,” said commanding officer of the ship N Ravikanth.
The flag-off ceremony was witnessed by senior officers, members of the Naval community, school children and the family members of the ship’s crew.
Underscoring the ship’s pivotal role as India’s Ambassador at Large, Vice-Admiral Sameer Saxena wished the voyage transcends oceans and borders, forging bridges of friendship across the globe.
The expedition will traverse through the Arabian sea, Suez Canal, Mediterranean Sea, Red Sea and the Atlantic Ocean to visit 13 countries in Africa, Europe and North America. There will be 40 sailors, 10 officers and 30 trainee cadets on board. The cadets will change from port to port.
INS Sudarshini
Sail training ship built by Goa shipyard for the Indian Navy; designed by Edinburgh-born naval architect Colin Mudie
Three-masted barque
Length: 54m
Sails: 20
Rope: 7.5 km
Steel rope: 1.5 km
Sails total area: 1,035 sq m
Hull laid on January 25, 2011
Commissioned: January 27, 2012
Lokayan 26
10-month transoceanic expedition
Distance to be covered: 22,000 nautical miles across 18 ports in 13 countries
Participation in tall ship festivals Escale à Sète in France and SAIL 250 in US
On board: 40 sailors, 10 officers, 30 trainee cadets