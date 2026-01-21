INS Sudarshini begins global voyage to showcase India’s maritime prowess

KOCHI: The skies were clear, the wind was fine and the sea calm. As Southern Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice-Admiral Sameer Saxena waved the flag, INS Sudarshini raised the sails and the sailors climbed up the masts for the ceremonial salute.

As the three-masted barque unfurled her sails, the Naval band played a tribute. Sudarshini slowly moved out of the dock. Students from the Navy School waved the Tricolour and Navy officials clapped, wishing it a smooth sail. The huge Tricolour on board fluttered in the wind, filling chests with pride. Two tugs escorted the sailors to the estuary as a Navy helicopter performed low attitude fly pasts wishing the sailors success.

It was the start of Lokayan 26, INS Sudarshini’s 10-month-long transoceanic expedition. The vessel will cover 22,000 nautical miles, calling at 18 ports in 13 countries, showcasing Indian Navy’s far reaching capabilities, maritime heritage and traditional seamanship.