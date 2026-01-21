Kerala forest dept to launch AI-based jumbo alert

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major move to mitigate human-elephant conflict on forest fringes, the forest department has joined hands with Tata Motors for a pilot initiative to implement an AI-enabled real-time elephant intrusion alert system. The project to provide near real-time alerts on elephant presence and movement is being executed as part of the mission-mode programme on ‘Real-Time Monitoring’, one of the 12 missions by the state government.

The proposed solution integrates AI-enabled cameras with on-site video analytics, capable of detecting elephant movement and generating alerts. These alerts are transmitted using LoRaWAN (Long Range Wide Area Network) connectivity. This would enable early detection, timely alerts and coordinated response by field staff and local response teams.