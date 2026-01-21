Kuttanad’s Chara, Chempally ducks earn national recognition

ALAPPUZHA: Kuttanadan duck meat is a delicacy cherished by food lovers for its distinct taste. The unique ecosystem of paddy fields and waterlogged areas in Kuttanad has led to the development of indigenous duck varieties found nowhere else. Through decades of traditional knowledge and research, farmers in the region have developed two rare duck breeds, Chara and Chempally.

In a major boost to duck farmers, the National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR) under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has officially recognised the genetic uniqueness of the two breeds. The recognition is significant as duck rearing supports the livelihoods of more than one lakh families in Kuttanad.

Earlier, the NBAGR had recognised Vechoor cow, Malabari goat and Thalassery chicken from the state. The approval is the result of nearly a decade of sustained efforts by farmers and researchers at the Niranam Duck Farm, functioning under the animal husbandry department.

“The development of the Chara and Chempally breeds is the outcome of long-term collaboration between traditional farmers and scientists,” said Dr Thomas Jacob, former assistant director of the farm. “Although farmers in Kuttanad rear several duck varieties, in 2008, the farm authorities decided to scientifically protect Chara and Chempally as these breeds are known for higher egg production and superior meat quality.”

Following the initiative, the farm approached the state government, which approved a project to identify, conserve, and pure-breed the two varieties. With allocated funds and over five years of research, the breeds were developed through conservation of their germplasm.