Muslim League stunner: Not to seek more seats

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Apparently sensing trouble amid rumours doing the rounds that it would be holding the reins, though tacitly, if the UDF is voted to power, the IUML — a key constituent of the front — has decided not to seek more seats than last time in the upcoming Kerala assembly elections. Instead, the League will push for seats with higher winning chances, top party sources told TNIE.

The party had contested 25 seats in the 2021 assembly elections and won 15. “We are now focusing on winnability. We are reviewing each seat and seeking to swap constituencies we have been losing repeatedly with other UDF partners, including the Congress, where they have better prospects.

Conversely, in seats where our partners have been losing consistently and we have a stronger chance, we would like to contest,” a senior leader said.

In the first round of deliberations that began on Tuesday, the Congress and the League agreed to to assess the winnability of seats they won and lost in the last election.

Talks focus on possibility of swapping 10 seats

Unlike in the past, when seat sharing was largely driven largely by leaders’ preferences, the process this time will be guided by findings from two surveys commissioned by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), the sources said.

One survey was conducted by Congress electoral strategist Sunil Kanugolu and the other by an independent agency. Together, the reports form the basis of the seat sharing discussions.

The reports assess each party’s electoral prospects in constituencies contested in the 2021 assembly election, analysing the reasons for the victories and defeats and the likelihood of retaining or wresting those seats this time.