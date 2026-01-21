PM Modi to launch development blueprint for state capital on Friday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick-start the BJP’s poll campaign by unveiling a development blueprint for the state capital - Vikasita Ananthapuri - on Friday. The prime minister, who will be in the state for a day’s visit, will also flag off four new trains for the state including three Amrit Bharat sleeper trains, in a separate event.

PM Modi, who will reach the capital at 10 am, will be received with a roadshow. In an official function organised by the Railways at Putharikandam Maidan, he will launch the four new trains for the state.

Following this, the PM will attend the party event at a separate venue on the same ground. To make the event a grand success, the BJP intends to bring over 25,000 party workers from various parts of the state for the programme. The prime minister is expected to unleash a major political attack on the ruling Left front and opposition UDF over the Sabarimala gold theft issue.

According to BJP officials, Modi will unveil the development plan formulated by the BJP-led city corporation for Thiruvananthapuram.

“We had earlier said that the prime minister will announce the plans for Thiruvananthapuram’s development 45 days after the BJP council’s swearing in. And here he is, coming down to the capital just 27 days after the same,” BJP state general secretary S Suresh said in a press conference on Tuesday.