Kerala

Sabarimala temple closed after fest

The temple was closed at 6.30 am after customary darshan by P N Narayana Varma, the Pandalam royal family representative.
Thiruvabharanam procession leaving Sabarimala temple
Thiruvabharanam procession leaving Sabarimala temple Photo | Shaji Vettipuram
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

SABARIMALA: The Sabarimala hill shrine was closed on Tuesday, marking the end of the annual pilgrimage season.

The concluding rituals began with the opening of sreekovil for Ganapathi homam at 5.15 am led by thantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru. Following this, the Thiruvabharanam procession commenced its return journey to Pandalam.

The temple was closed at 6.30 am after customary darshan by P N Narayana Varma, the Pandalam royal family representative.

The procession will reach Pandalam Valiyakoickal Sree Dharma Sastha temple at 8.30 am on January 23, after night halts at Laha Forest IB, Ranni-Perunadu Kakkadukoickal Sree Dharma Sastha temple, and Aranmula Palace.

Sabarimala temple
Sabarimala hill shrine

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com