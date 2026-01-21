Sabarimala temple closed after fest

SABARIMALA: The Sabarimala hill shrine was closed on Tuesday, marking the end of the annual pilgrimage season.

The concluding rituals began with the opening of sreekovil for Ganapathi homam at 5.15 am led by thantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru. Following this, the Thiruvabharanam procession commenced its return journey to Pandalam.

The temple was closed at 6.30 am after customary darshan by P N Narayana Varma, the Pandalam royal family representative.

The procession will reach Pandalam Valiyakoickal Sree Dharma Sastha temple at 8.30 am on January 23, after night halts at Laha Forest IB, Ranni-Perunadu Kakkadukoickal Sree Dharma Sastha temple, and Aranmula Palace.