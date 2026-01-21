Vehicle registrations spike 12.8% in 2025, ending 4-year double-digit drought

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state’s automobile sector witnessed a strong revival in 2025, with vehicle registrations climbing to 8.78 lakh, marking a 12.8% growth -- the first double-digit rise in four years. The resurgence was mirrored in the green mobility space, as electric vehicle (EV) registrations crossed the one-lakh milestone, effectively doubling the state’s EV fleet in just four years.

Double-digit growth has historically been rare in Kerala. The last time it happened was in 2017, when it touched 10.3%, before floods and the Covid pandemic dampened demand. Although 2021 recorded a sharp 19.5% jump, it was largely due to the low base effect of the previous year.

Industry experts attribute the latest surge to cuts in GST, rising EV adoption, and smoother production flows following disruptions caused by the Russia-Ukraine war. Kerala’s 2025 growth outpaced the national average of 7.76%.

“The expected industry growth was around 6-8%. The slashing of GST resulted in a spurt in incremental volumes,” said Manoj Kurup, secretary of the Kerala Automobile Dealers Association.