CPM leader joins IUML in Kerala's Kollam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM Kollam district committee member Suja Chandra Babu joined the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Thursday.

The move comes close on the heels of another senior leader, Aisha Potty, joining Congress.

Suja had served as president of the Anchal Panchayat for three terms. She received membership from IUML chief Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal.

Suja told media persons that she quit the party in protest against its stand on various issues, including secularism. Though the party projects itself as a champion of secularism, that value is not practised within the party, she told media persons.

Suja had been with the CPM for the past 30 year, during which she served as the standing committee chairperson of Anchal Block Panchayat, district secretary of All India Democratic Women's Association.

Meanwhile, CPM Kollam district leadership rejected her allegations. Suja should have raised her concerns within the party forum, said CPM district secretary Jayamohan.