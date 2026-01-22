Kerala Assembly adjourned amid UDF protest over Sabarimala gold heist case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The opposition UDF members staged a massive protest in the Kerala Assembly on Thursday raising the Sabarimala gold heist case leading to disruptions of the proceedings that culminated in the early adjournment of the house for the day.

Right when the session began for the day, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan set the tone for the day saying the UDF would not co-operate with the proceedings and demanded the resignation of Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan over Sabarimala imbroglio. He also demanded the Chief Minister's office to stop pressurising the Special Investigation Team that's probing the gold theft cases.

The opposition members did not seek sanction to move an adjournment motion on the matter and instead trooped to the well raising placards. They raised slogans against the state government, holding it responsible for Sabarimala gold theft. The LDF members soon launched a counter-protest and raised slogans suggesting that the Congress was behind the Sabarimala scam.

As the protest grew in strength, Speaker A N Shamseer scheduled Calling Attention as the first agenda. M B Rajesh, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, trained his guns on the Congress and said the party was trying to sabotage a discussion on the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, which has been overhauled by the central government. He also tried to connect the Congress party with Sabarimala gold scam.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty alleged that the gold lost from Sabarimala was with Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi and she should be arrested. He also demanded that a raid be conducted at her residence.

As the protest grew in strength, the Speaker adjourned the house. The house will now meeting on January 27.