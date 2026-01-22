Kerala MPs lag far behind in MPLADS fund utilisation

KOCHI: Nearly 20 months after the 18th Lok Sabha came into existence in June 2024, the utilisation of Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds by Kerala MPs remains far below the national average.

Under MPLADS, every MP is entitled to recommend constituency-level development works worth Rs 5 crore annually. However, data available on the Empowered Indian MPLADS dashboard as on January 21, 2026, show that Kerala MPs, as a group, have performed poorly in converting allocations into completed projects.

At the national level, Lok Sabha MPs have utilised an average of 28.1% of their MPLADS entitlement, while Rajya Sabha MPs have achieved a significantly higher utilisation of 44.2%. In contrast, Kerala’s Lok Sabha MPs on average have utilised only 11.4% of their available funds. Rajya Sabha MPs from the state have performed only marginally better, with utilisation at 14.74%.

Within Kerala, the performance varies widely. CPM Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas topped the list in the state, with utilisation touching 26.32% of his entitlement. Among Lok Sabha MPs, Dean Kuriakose leads with 24.33% utilisation of the allocated funds, followed by N K Premachandran (21.42%) and V K Sreekandan (18.72%).

Several MPs fall in the middle range with utilisation between 10 and 15 %, including Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden (15.23%), Rajmohan Unnithan (14.32 %), Adoor Prakash (14.25%), Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (13.37%) and Shashi Tharoor (13.28 %).

At the lower end of the spectrum are MPs such as Union Minister and Thrissur MP Suresh Gopi, whose utilisation stands at 5.97%, while K Francis George and Shafi Parambil have recorded only 4% utilisation each. Abdussamad Samadani has utilised just 0.33%, while M K Raghavan and E T Mohammed Basheer are shown as having zero utilisation so far.