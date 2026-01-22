Kochi-Agatti sector gets third airline

KOCHI: Soon, the Kochi-Agatti sector will see a third airline entering operations, with Fly91 announcing the bookings open for its first service from Kochi. The airline will operate daily flights between Cochin International Airport (COK) and Agatti Airport (AGX) in Lakshadweep, with services scheduled to commence from February 9.

“Lakshadweep is serviced by flights only from Kochi airport in the mainland. In recent years, the islands have seen an increase in the number of tourism projects, with the Union government projecting it as a ideal tourism destination. However, there are not enough flights to cater to the now-burgeoning passenger demand. In that scenario, this latest addition of Fly91 is indeed very welcome and will offer passengers more options on the route,” a Kochi airport official told TNIE.

According to him, the Kochi-Agatti flights are the first Fly91 services to operate from the Kochi airport. Currently, the sector is served by IndiGo and Alliance Air, both of which also operate daily flights.