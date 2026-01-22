Meet Husna Bhanu, the first Muslim daughter of Kerala Kalamandalam

KOCHI: On stage, clad in the traditional off-white and gold kasavu sari, Husna Bhanu Sunnajan moves with measured grace to the rhythm of the mridangam. Off stage, her life tells a far more restless story – of resistance, quiet courage, and an unshakeable belief that art transcends faith.

At 65, Husna carries the distinction of being the first Malayali Muslim woman to graduate from Kerala Kalamandalam. Four decades ago, in the deeply conservative Kerala of the 1970s, such an achievement was both improbable and unsettling, to her community, and at times, even to the art world she embraced. “I entered dance almost by accident,” Husna recalls. “My father’s friend had got an application form for a dance class for his daughter. When she didn’t join, I did. I have never stopped learning since.”

Her formal initiation into mohiniyattam came under Kalamandalam Kshemavathy. After just 10 days of training, Husna performed in her arangettam. “I wanted to do justice to the art. Performing without mistakes was always important to me,” she tells TNIE.

While trained in multiple classical forms, mohiniyattam became her love. “The gentle lasya, the fluid movements, the subtle expressions…it all drew me in completely,” she says.

Husna credits her father, Habib Khan, for being a pillar of constant support during challenging times. His own life was shaped by defiance. Having been ostracised for marrying a Hindu woman, he stood firmly by his daughter when she chose a path few Muslim women dared to tread. “Art has no religion,” Husna says. “It is a medium of expression given to all, irrespective of faith.”

Support, however, was far from universal. Husna recalls being criticised for not wearing the hijab regularly, being renounced by her mosque, and facing whispers that followed her wherever she went.