Operation Numkhor: Kochi Customs intensify probe as cheating cases emerge over seized luxury vehicles

KOCHI: Even as the Kochi city police registered a cheating case involving one of the vehicles seized under ‘Operation Numkhor’, the Customs (Preventive) department has pressed ahead with an intensive and wide-ranging investigation to trace the alleged network behind the racket and verify crucial documentation.

Highlighting the scale of the exercise, Kochi Customs (Preventive) Commissioner T. Tiju said the probe remains relentless, with officials recording statements from vehicle owners and intermediaries, issuing show-cause notices, and meticulously collecting and scrutinising documents related to each seized vehicle.

“This is a tireless exercise that demands extensive groundwork, including approaching RTO offices and even the Ministry of External Affairs to gather and verify records,” Tiju said.

The investigation gathered momentum following the confiscation of 10 high-end vehicles from Coimbatore and the busting of the alleged masterminds behind the scheme.

Alongside document verification, customs officials are continuing active surveillance on several vehicles, including around 10 suspected to have gone missing and possibly re-entered India or been concealed elsewhere.