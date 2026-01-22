Pencil slat sector struggling, but Kollam keeps world writing

KOLLAM: Mention Apsara or Nataraj pencils and most adults would remember their student days. However, not many know that the slender wooden slat, cut to size with grooves to hold the graphite, inside these pencils often begins their journey from small sawmills in Kollam.

For decades, Kollam supplied nearly 70% of the world’s pencil slats. The industry sustained generations of workers and supported many small-scale sawmills. This legacy is now under threat, as supply has fallen by nearly 50% in the past five to six years. While labour and transportation costs have risen sharply, slat prices have stayed frozen, at Rs 2.60 apiece, for six years.

According to manufacturers, a minimum 20% hike in slat prices is essential for survival, and talks with pencil manufacturing companies are on.

“Nine pencils can be made from two slats. However, over the years, labour and transport costs have steadily gone up while slat rates have stayed the same,” said Shaji Karuva, secretary of the Kerala Pencil Slat Manufacturers’ Association.

As a result, many manufacturing units shut down over these years. The around 150 units that survived are under severe stress. Currently, nearly 50,000 people earn their living directly while another one lakh depend on the sector indirectly. “Another major concern is the lack of interest among the younger generation due to low profits. Units now rely largely on migrant labour. However, their sudden exodus often brings production to a complete standstill,” said P Asokan, president of the association.

The district used to send around 180 loads of slats every month. This has dropped to about 70 loads now. Each load carries 300 to 400 bags and each bag contains about 900 slat pieces. The loads travel to Gujarat, Maharashtra or Pollachi, costing between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 10 lakh each.