Tharoor walks out of KPCC ‘Maha Panchayat’, alleges snub by Congress leadership
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor reportedly walked out of the recent KPCC-organised ‘Maha Panchayat’ following what party sources described as “unpleasant incidents,” marking a fresh deterioration in his relationship with the Congress leadership.
Sources said Tharoor had earlier sought guidance on the programme details, asking whether he should accompany Rahul Gandhi to writer M Leelavathi’s house or go directly to the event. He was instructed only to report at the programme site and deliver his speech before Rahul’s arrival. Party insiders alleged that while six other leaders spoke in Rahul’s presence, Tharoor stopped his speech when Rahul arrived, and Rahul did not mention his name in the address, a move perceived as an insult to the senior leader.
Party sources claimed that the episode left Tharoor feeling “unwanted” by the Congress leadership, prompting him to convey to colleagues that he would confine his work to his Thiruvananthapuram constituency. Despite attempts by both national and state leadership to pacify him, he reportedly did not respond.
The leadership clarified that speaking opportunities were granted only to leaders who accompanied Rahul from the airport. However, Tharoor’s supporters argued that he was deliberately directed to the programme site rather than included in the arrival protocol.
The event also drew criticism over the treatment of senior leader Ramesh Chennithala, whose name was read out only after Adoor Prakash. Party sources close to Chennithala said it was a clerical error by Rahul Gandhi’s secretary. Former KPCC president K Sudhakaran was reportedly asked to vacate his seat for KPCC president Sunny Joseph, sparking discontent among party workers and members of the Ezhava community. Some sources linked this to ongoing allegations by SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan that Congress denies representation to Ezhava community leaders.
The episode comes after earlier attempts at reconciliation between Tharoor and the Congress leadership, including his active participation in the Wayanad leadership meet last month. Party insiders noted that the recent developments may strain relations further within the state unit, even as the leadership seeks to maintain inclusivity.