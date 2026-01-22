Tharoor walks out of KPCC ‘Maha Panchayat’, alleges snub by Congress leadership

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor reportedly walked out of the recent KPCC-organised ‘Maha Panchayat’ following what party sources described as “unpleasant incidents,” marking a fresh deterioration in his relationship with the Congress leadership.

Sources said Tharoor had earlier sought guidance on the programme details, asking whether he should accompany Rahul Gandhi to writer M Leelavathi’s house or go directly to the event. He was instructed only to report at the programme site and deliver his speech before Rahul’s arrival. Party insiders alleged that while six other leaders spoke in Rahul’s presence, Tharoor stopped his speech when Rahul arrived, and Rahul did not mention his name in the address, a move perceived as an insult to the senior leader.

Party sources claimed that the episode left Tharoor feeling “unwanted” by the Congress leadership, prompting him to convey to colleagues that he would confine his work to his Thiruvananthapuram constituency. Despite attempts by both national and state leadership to pacify him, he reportedly did not respond.