When cops said game over to ‘Goa gambler’

In the first week of January, the telephone at the Kuruppampady police station rang relentlessly, breaking the routine calm of the day. When officers responded, a man from the Karthavumpady area reported a burglary at a locked house, where the intruder, finding no valuables, had made away with the CCTV camera installed on the premises.

Even before the details of the complaint could fully sink in, another call followed — this time from neighbouring Pulluvazhy, reporting a similar break-in. In that incident, a gold ring weighing three sovereigns had been stolen from an almirah inside a locked house.

The striking similarities in the two burglaries, both carried out in locked houses within nearby localities, led the police to suspect the hand of a single offender.

An informal probe soon gave way to a full-fledged investigation after formal complaints were lodged. Acting on the developments, Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief M Hemalatha constituted a special investigation team led by Inspector Stepto John of Kuruppampady Police Station.

The trail eventually led the police to Noushad (45), a resident of Thandekkad in Perumbavoor, originally hailing from Muvattupuzha, who was arrested in connection with the thefts.

According to an officer with the probe team, the thefts took place in the Karthavumpadi and Pulluvazhy areas of Kuruppampady. CCTV footage from nearby locations revealed a suspect riding a scooter in both areas around the time of the burglaries. The registration number led to a resident of Muvattupuzha. But the scooter had been stolen, and a complaint was registered some days earlier.