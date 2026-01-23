CPM leader Suja Chandrababu joins IUML

KOLLAM: A week after senior leader Aisha Potty joined the Congress, the CPM in Kollam faced yet another setback when its district committee member Suja Chandrababu joined the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Thursday.

Suja, who received membership from IUML chief Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, told reporters that she quit CPM in protest against its stand on various issues and due to arrogance of some leaders. Suja, who served the party for 30 years, said, “I joined CPM after getting attracted by its secular functioning.

However, it is practising pseudo secularism now.” Terming Suja’s exit a “surprise”, CPM district secretary S Jayamohan rejected her allegations and claimed she never raised any issues.