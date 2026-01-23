Kerala

CPM leader Suja Chandrababu joins IUML

Suja, who received IUML membership from chief Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, said she quit CPM over its stance on issues and leaders’ arrogance.
Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) logo.
Express News Service
KOLLAM: A week after senior leader Aisha Potty joined the Congress, the CPM in Kollam faced yet another setback when its district committee member Suja Chandrababu joined the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Thursday.

Suja, who received membership from IUML chief Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, told reporters that she quit CPM in protest against its stand on various issues and due to arrogance of some leaders. Suja, who served the party for 30 years, said, “I joined CPM after getting attracted by its secular functioning.

However, it is practising pseudo secularism now.” Terming Suja’s exit a “surprise”, CPM district secretary S Jayamohan rejected her allegations and claimed she never raised any issues.

