High-speed rail corridor gets green light, Metro Man to take the lead

The new plan effectively overrides the controversial SilverLine project, with Sreedharan asserting that the proposed corridor will be fundamentally different in design and execution.

Speaking to TNIE, Sreedharan said the new corridor will have stations every 20-25km and trains running every five minutes, with speeds of up to 200 km/h. He said the project, once completed, will ease the transport woes in the state, which has among the highest road accident rates in the country.

Highlighting key differences, Sreedharan said land acquisition will not be a major hurdle as the proposed project will require only one-third of land envisaged for SilverLine. Nearly 70-75% of the corridor will be elevated, with a portion below ground. He added that under the new land-acquisition policy, land beneath elevated stretches can be returned to owners for agricultural use or grazing on lease.